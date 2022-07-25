A young tech guru has taken to social media to display the interior of a humble apartment he stayed in for months

The young man said that he started coding in the small room and didn't change his abode for 12 months despite being financially buoyant

According to the tech guru who previously slept in churches, getting that apartment was his biggest break

A tech expert has taught netizens some valuable lifestyle lessons as he showed off his low-income apartment.

The young man with the handle @UnkleAyo wrote on Twitter that he started coding from the same apartment.

He said changing it wasn't an option for him 12 months after he became financially buoyant.

According to him, a hustling man's biggest enemy is lifestyle inflation. His tweet reads:

"Out of this apartment, I wrote my first line of code.

"I got my first tech scholarship and landed my first internship.

"When I started stacking my coins, I still stayed there for 12 months extra because a hustling man's biggest enemy is lifestyle inflation."

Responding to comments, the young man revealed that he slept in churches before getting the apartment.

While describing the apartment as his biggest break, he shared something funny about it:

"The ceiling fan always needed about 3 minutes to boot before rotating.

"Before e boot finish, light don go.

"Make something dey blow body before e load, na why I carry standing fan."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@vaughan_steve1 said:

"When you are hustling and you get a major break, do not go for a luxurious lifestyle as it can dwindle your coins faster than a speeding bullet. Investment and stepwise upgrade is advisable lest you go back to the trenches."

@The_sugargirl said:

"Omo! I need to frame this: "a hustling man's biggest enemy is lifestyle inflation".

"@UnkleAyo said:

"You've got wise words. More grace!"

@FidelisZana said:

"I actually admire everything you have achieved but i have one silly question boss. You brought them girls here when you aren’t writing code?"

@amnotyourdaniel said:

"Instead of you to be asking "how did you get the update?" "How did you manage the small space as a working area?" Is the babe yansh he ground that is your concern, okwa ina huzikwa egbe nsogbu uwa ghi di? n'aju ajuju Thomas."

