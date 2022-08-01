The National Cathedral in Ghana has sparked up a lot of controversies among a large section of Ghanaians who see it as a fruitless venture

There are several huge church buildings in Ghana that could easily pass for the National Cathedral at half the cost

The president of Ghana has hinted that the National Cathedral has come to stay and that Ghanaians should brace themselves for it

The National Cathedral could be the most controversial building project in Ghana's history. However, it is estimated to cost $300 million upon completion and serve as a ground that unifies Christians to thank God for His numerous blessings upon Ghana. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions some churches whose magnificence could easily rival the National Cathedral.

Action Chapel International

Action Chapel International. Photo credit: GhPage. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Action Chapel International (ACI) is a charismatic church established in Accra, Ghana, in 1979. It was formerly known as Christian Action Faith Ministries and was founded by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

A lot of effort is put into making this temple of God feel comfortable for its members from all walks of life. The chapel has a capacity of about 8,000 people.

Lighthouse Chapel International (Qodesh)

The Lighthouse Chapel International - Qodesh. Photo credit: Principles For Handling | A Network Of Churches. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

In 1987, Lighthouse Chapel International was established by Dag Heward-Mills. The church has numerous branches worldwide and has its headquarters in Accra, Ghana. It is also one of the fastest-growing churches in Ghana and the world.

It has more than 27,000 members in Ghana, and its Kumasi branch has been dubbed the city's largest church.

International Central Gospel Church

ICGC Church in Accra, Ghana. Photo credit: Ghana Business Directory

Source: UGC

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) was officially established as a church on February 26, 1984, in Accra, Ghana. Twenty persons were present at the initial gathering. This number has subsequently increased, making the worship space one of Ghana's largest church auditoriums.

Perez Chapel International

Perez Dome. Photo credit: Ghana Business Directory

Source: UGC

Bishop Charles Agyinasare founded The Perez Chapel International, situated in Dzorwulu, Accra, Ghana. In 1987, this place of worship was established under the name World Miracle Church. The church has 400 branches in 16 nations.

President Akufo-Addo Renews Commitment To Build National Cathedral And Outlines 7 Benefits It Offers

President Akufo-Addo has challenged the Christian community to rise to the challenge and says he won't give up on efforts to build Ghana's National Cathedral. He went on to say that the finished National Cathedral will provide seven advantages.

The president emphasized that the National Cathedral will accept persons of different religious beliefs to promote tolerance and solidarity among Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh