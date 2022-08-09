A young Ghanaian lady called Sarah Boateng has revealed on Twitter that she has built a house for her mum from the funds she got from trading in bitcoin and forex

Sarah added that trading in bitcoin and forex pays well if only people dare to venture into the business

Many netizens congratulated her on the property acquisition and were also inspired to do great things for themselves

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian woman, Sarah Boateng, shared a beautiful photo on Twitter of her newly acquired house in Ghana. She stated that the house was a gift for her mum. The building project funds were obtained solely from trading in bitcoin and forex, she revealed.

Sarah Boateng builds a house for her mum through funds from trading forex and bitcoin. Photo credit: Sarah Boateng

Source: Twitter

She encouraged young people to be motivated and have the audacity to enter the trading business. She said:

The money for this house was built 100% from funds from trading bitcoin and the forex market. It started like a joke. But here we are. We did it! This is a gift for my mum in Accra, Ghana! Happy birthday to me. Cryptocurrency is real! Your audacity will always pay.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many netizens sent her inspiring messages and also congratulated her on the achievement. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

@HonOcloo said:

Owwww I’m very happy for your mom . Happy birthday to the woman who changed my life in 24 hours . I’m always praying for you dear . You will receive your gift very soon

@BorketehElva

Happy birthday dear ❤️ thanks for changing people life. You to great

Unemployed graduates are usually pushed to consider businesses like forex and bitcoin trading or even becoming real estate agents in the face of a high unemployment rate in Ghana.

Kojo Forex: Young UG Graduate who Became Millionaire Through Forex to Teach it for free Through mega Event

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a young Ghanaian millionaire was willing to teach others to become rich. A young graduate of the University of Ghana known as Kojo Forex made it through trading.

The successful young trader decided to freely impart his skills through an occasion called KojoForex Expo. He explained to YEN.com.gh why he decided to put out for free what he had spent years studying.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh