A new viral video of an old building that was renovated into a tasteful mansion has emerged online

In the new clip, people got to see how the interior of the building looks before and after the renovation was done

TikTok users who reacted to the video wanted to know how much was spent on the beautiful transformation

Recall the video of a dirty-looking building that was renovated and transformed beyond recognition? A new clip has shown what the interior looks like.

In the clip, the inside looks newly tiled as against its old modern collection of apartments structure.

People said the house owner must have paid a lot for the conversion. Photo source: TikTok/@_billionjoe

Amazing interior design

The main living room which had a boring design now has chandelier lights matching the white paint used on the wall.

Another thing that made the new house amazing was that enough effort was put into making the interior properly lit.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with thousands of likes.

hipsterleo said:

"Y'all just low-key raised the property value of that neighbourhood."

Ekure Elohor said:

"Oh boy. this looks like an inheritance that was transformed by the new owner. I'll love the look so much and see space."

ucs said:

"It must have cost a heart and a kidney."

Esther said:

"Mehnnn...this makes me want to study my course till the end(Architecture)."

baba miliki said:

"Omo I fall for this renovation.. we want to renovate our family house."

michaelmemuda asked:

"OMG. What's the total budget for this transformation?"

65-year-old Ghanaian Blind Man Living in Mudhouse Gets New Self-contained Apartment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that after years of living in a dilapidated mudhouse under deplorable conditions, 65-year-old blind Wofa Yaw from Pekyi-Tweapeasi in the Ashanti Region, has been given a new house.

Before the gesture, he lived in a muddy thatch in extreme poverty under heart-wrenching conditions, going without food for days sometimes.

The fate of the aged man with visual impairment received a glimpse of hope after his plight came to the attention of the Bernard Nketiah Ministries. Then, the journey to provide him with a dignifying accommodation began.

