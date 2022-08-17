Jaylan Gray, a 22-year-old, was left to raise his 12-year-old brother Julian when their parents and grandfather passed on

Winter storms and a hurricane destroyed their house, and the two brothers needed assistance, but they did not have the means to renovate or relocate

A community in Texas convened and helped the two siblings renovate their home, and they couldn't hold back their tears when they saw the renovation

A young man aged 22 has broken down in tears after a community in Texas helped him renovate the house he lives in a while taking care of his younger brother.

Brothers get emotional after their house gets renovated. Photo: KPRC 2 Click2Houston.

Brother's house gets renovated

A Texas neighbourhood came together to assist two brothers who urgently required upgrades to their house.

Since losing their parents and grandfather a few years ago, 22-year-old Jaylan Gray has been raising his 12-year-old brother, Julian, according to PEOPLE.

After Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and a slew of winter storms in 2016 devastated their home, the brothers found themselves in need of assistance.

Jaylan admitted that at one point, he was done with the house and had thought of selling it, but it carried a lot of memories.

Brothers weep in the renovated home

The brothers were called by Katy Responds, a company that helps Texas families recover from calamities, and they were informed that the house would be fixed with the aid of generous volunteers.

The young 12-year-old was seen fighting back the tears when the brothers saw the renovations for the first time.

Jaylan said:

"I love it, I'm speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful."

Jaylan can fulfil his commitment to his mother to take care of Julian thanks to this gift.

Three months were spent on the renovations, and Houston's Lakewood Church assisted in furnishing the house.

