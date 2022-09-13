A lady has raised the bar on fanship with her new house dedicated to singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido

The lady did a video showcase of its compound and its interior as she prayed for the continuous progress of Davido

Not only was a large wall painting of Davido at the house's main entrance, but other frames were also seen on the inside

A lady has taken to social media to celebrate starting a personal building project and completing it. The lady known as Enjoyment Don shared on TikTok a short clip of the bungalow she said she dedicated to singer Davido.

She dedicated it to Davido. Photo Credit: TikTok/@enjoyment75

Source: UGC

In the clip, the die-hard fan showed the house in its uncompleted state and its beautiful look upon completion. A giant wall painting of Davido could be seen hanging on the main entrance wall. On the inside, the lady placed a small frame of Davido on a bigger one that hung on the wall.

The lady prayed for the continuous progress of the singer. She wrote:

"Big congratulations to me. OBO NO GO MINUS."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Only one layo said:

I make this comment on Obo's behalf. He says "thank you so much big fan.

track daniel said:

Congratulations, just saw it on Instagram"

SVMMIE said:

Now I know where I take know you... you're my neighbor at your new place, congrats."

Christian said:

"Enjoyment pikin on the bigger move...congratulations enjoyment don, more greater heights to attain."

Original said:

"Wow, this one sweet me congratulations."

Efe Mena_ said:

"001 4L OBO supposed come the opening of the house ooo."

Finland-Based Ghanaian Shares Story of how he Built a House in Ghana Within Two Years of Staying in Finland

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Finland-based Ghanaian built a house in Ghana after staying in Finland for just two years. A Ghanaian living in Finland named Eric Nyamekye took to social media to share how he was able to build a house in Ghana within two years of his time there.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV, he stated that he preferred to live in the Scandinavian countries of Northern Europe to the US and UK and that those places are ideal for hardworking people to succeed within a short period.

Source: Legit.ng