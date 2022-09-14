Famous YouTuber, Wode Maya, and his Kenyan wife have each been gifted an apartment as wedding gifts

The Ghanaian content creator and his significant other received a two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartment respectively

A video that captures moments at the wedding and Wode Maya giving a tour of the building has gained reactions

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, and his wife have each been gifted an apartment from his ''Kenyan mom''.

The two-bedroom and one-bedroom flats are among several gifts the couple received as wedding gifts from loved ones.

Wode Maya recently tied the knot with his longtime Kenyan girlfriend, Trudy, and his ''Kenyan mom'' came through for them big time.

People react as Wode Maya and His Kenyan Wife Receive Plush apartments as wedding gifts. Credit: Wode Maya/mrghanababy (IG)

Source: UGC

The owner of Reyata Services Apartments, affectionately called Mama Mutoni, gifted him and his wife a two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartment, respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a YouTube video spotlighting the beautiful moments at their wedding, Wode Maya is seen taking a tour of the building with the Founder of the Mwale Medical and Technology City in Kenya, Julius Mwale.

''This is your unit now and you can finish it to your liking,” Mwale told Wode Maya, to which he responded: ''What do you mean it’s my unit now? Is it for rent or something?''

''No, you own this now. This is a gift to you for coming to Kenya as an in-law from this community,'' Mwale answered.

The footage in which Wode Maya and his significant other tied the knot gained reactions. While some congratulated the pair, one person shared his personal experience.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted online

Steve T shared:

Congratulations to you guys. I wish you a happy married life. I’m a Nigerian married to a beautiful Kenyan lady too. My first visit to Kenya in 2016 was met by a very disappointing welcome by the Kenyan immigration at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport.

I was discriminated against for being a Nigerian ... Maya, I appreciate your great work, and I will be very happy to see you continue to use your media to enlighten Africans not to let boundaries created by colonialism tear us apart. One love.

King Jerry Official said:

One thing I admire about this whole union is its simplicity. Yes, they could have chosen to spend their life savings and have a 'million dollar' wedding but yet they had a simple but nice ceremony. May God bless and unite this union for as long as they both shall live. Long live AFRICA. Congratulations WODEMAYA.

Sabrina Lockett said:

I’m so so happy for you two. My babies are married God has and will continually bless you both. I’m Diasporan Afrikan, what can I do to help with your movement of changing the narrative of Afrika and bringing it to the world? Put me to work my son. Your American-born mom is praying for a True Man of God from Afrika as a husband. I’m so happy for the two of you and can’t wait to see them, babies. You both.

Black Couple Celebrates 83rd Wedding Anniversary

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that Arkansas couple Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside marked their 83rd wedding anniversary, making history as the longest-married partners in the state.

Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and Arwilda Whiteside, 96, met as kids at church and got married on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon.

Per Arkansas Online, the groom was 17 and the bride was 13 when they tied the knot to seal their love.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh