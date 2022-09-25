Ghana is well celebrated for its rich history, culture, and natural wealth, which have made the nation very popular

In addition, the country has produced some of the most exemplary individuals who have made both national and global contributions that make the world a better place

The impact of such great individuals as Francis Allotey and others has been felt in fields like engineering, politics, academia, art, sports and many more

Ghana boasts several individuals who have made valuable global contributions in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths. These individuals have become national icons who are well celebrated for their excellent works. YEN.com.gh mentions these individuals below in this story.

Professor Francis Allotey

Professor Francis Allotey was one of the finest mathematical physicists that Ghana has ever produced. He became the first Ghanaian to obtain a doctorate in mathematical sciences in 1966. Professor Allotey's father owned a book shop where the young professor spent most of his after-school hours reading and developing an interest in the sciences.

Professor Allotey held many notable positions in Ghana, such as a leading role in the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and several others. In addition, he postulated the Allotey Formalism Theory from his work on soft x-ray spectroscopy. He was recognised for that achievement in the UK, receiving the Prince Philip gold medal in 1973.

Dr Thomas Owusu Mensah

Dr Thomas Owusu Mensah is a Chemical Engineer and Inventor who contributed to development of fibre optics and nanotechnology. He has seven nanotechnology patents, of which two are very critical. Dr Mensah has held high-level positions in the US and worked in fibre optic research at Sullivan Park in New York in 1983, where he built the fastest fibre optic draw and coating process.

Dr Mensah received the Corning Glass Works Individual Outstanding Contributor Award in 1985. His work ultimately raised the speed of manufacture above 50 metres per second.

Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu

Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu is a Ghanaian Robotics Engineer at The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Chief Engineer and Technical Group Leader for the mobility and manipulation group at the jet propulsion laboratory. He has been associated with various NASA Mars missions.

Mr Trebi-Ollennu was the lead engineer on the insight mission, the first deep interior mission on Mars, launched on May 5th 2018.

