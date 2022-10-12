A young lady has gone online to share the video of her construction project which she started nine months ago in 2021

In the clip, the lady monitored the project to ensure that things were going on well as planned as labourers worked on

Many people who reacted to her video were amazed by what she had achieved at a very young age

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady has wowed many people online after showing the beautiful house project that she started in December 2021.

In nine months, she finished it. At the start of the project, the lady showed labourers working on her site in a video as they tried to bring the building to the lintel level.

Many people were wowed by her new house. Photo source: TikTok/@dorinposh

Source: UGC

Beautiful mansion

At the lintel level, they added concrete and took the building up more to accommodate the extra-storey building.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady was at every point of the project to inspect. Many Nigerians took to her comment section to "tap" into her blessing.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 200 comments with close to 3000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user7768309152339 said:

"Congratulations dear…I tap from your blessings."

Vickylicous said:

"Congratulations baby girl,,I tap from your grace."

Merab said:

"Congrats, I love to see women doing this, yea we are on stoppable."

Cutie succi said:

"Congratulations to you I tap from this."

Ruth Georgek350770 said:

"congratulations abeg how u take do am."

Mochris Tu Sharp said:

"Can I get the house plan please I love the house settings."

cypher858 said:

"I can’t wait for mine to finish. Congratulations."

Hardworking Man Buys New Nissan Altima 2022 SR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man with the social media name Zekkyezaah has shared heartwarming pictures after purchasing a brand new Nissan Altima 2022 to spoil himself.

According to Zekkyezaah, he has been working too hard, and the new whip was one of the ways to celebrate his milestones in life. The young man took to his socials to share the images with a message.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng