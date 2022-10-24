A Ghanaian lady took to TikTok to share the video of the house that her parents built in Ghana whiles they were abroad

She explained that many were concerned about the house's standard of quality since they were not present to oversee the construction

The woman showed some impressive features that the house had, like a vast compound and an ultramodern shower

A Ghanaian lady with the TikTok handle Ginette Kofigah has shared some impressive features of a house that her parents built in Ghana whiles they were abroad. She explained that many were concerned about the kind of house they would meet because people tend to take advantage of others when there is no strict oversight of projects.

Lady shows the house her parents built in Ghana whiles abroad. Photo credit: Ginette Kofigah

However, several netizens were impressed with the five-bedroom house, which has four bathrooms. Ginette showed areas such as the living room, dining room, and an ultramodern bathroom. Check out the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments from netizens below.

Bitanya said:

Yesss!! Normal houses in Africa are equivalent to a mansion in Beverly Hills.

segunakinbode commented:

The power of foreign currency I assume.

Lily added:

If my parents threatened to sent me back home and this was the house I would have my bags packed the same night.

virtuechantz opined:

Insane wooow. I would never return to Canada.

CASE made a point by saying:

This is just an average house here...they sit in Europe and think we live on trees or something. We don't live in wood houses as compared to them.

Yadiye jokingly said:

They actually finished it lmao - my baba has been building for 10yrs

