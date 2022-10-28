A father got so worried over his little daughter who always comes back home from school with a frown on her face

He approached the little girl and asked why she was always unhappy, and the little girl said her classmates do not talk to her in school

Upon investigation, the heartbroken father discovered that the pupils were only following their teacher's instructions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A little girl got her doting father worried after returning from school every day in tears.

The girl complained that she has been facing problems in school as her classmates dislike her and do not associate with her.

Little girl says nobody likes her Photo Credit: Thomas Barwick, AJ Watt

Source: UGC

The worried father decided to take the matter up. He visited her school and talked with the classmates who confirmed his daughter's report.

According to the classmates, they failed to associate with the little girl because she was stubborn, and their teacher instructed them to keep malice with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dexterouz11, who shared the story via Twitter, said:

"This man told me about his child always coming back home to report that everybody hates her in school. He followed her to school to find out the problem and the pupils said they don't talk to her because their teacher told them not to.

"He vex meet teacher. The teacher said his daughter was being stubborn and that was the way to control it. So asking small children to keep malice with friends don become way of correction?"

When YEN.com.gh reached out to the tweep, he revealed that the teacher got sacked from the school.

"The father give school wahala until they sack the teacher. It was not a good approach", the tweep said.

See the tweet below:

Chemistry Teacher Fired for Making Subject 'Too Hard' After Students Signed Petition

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Chemistry teacher go fired for making the subject too hard for his pupils. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, was let go from New York University in response to a petition against him signed by 82 of his 350 students. Students complained that the professor was to blame for their poor performance since the course materials for his organic chemistry class were too challenging. However, ex-students and staff from NYU supported Jones, pointing to unruly behaviour by students.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng