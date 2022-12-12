A man has posted photos of a building project that took him three months to deliver and it has totally awed social media users

Photos of the house posted on Twitter by Sir Whales show that he broke parts of an old house and transformed it into a new building

A lot of Twitter users got attracted by the beauty of the new house and at the moment, the tweet currently has over 1,500 likes

A man has transformed an old-looking house into a desirable posh mansion of Lekki standard.

The photos of the house were posted on Twitter on Saturday, December 10, by a user named Sir Whales.

Sir Whales said it took him three months to finish the house. Photo credit: Twitter/@sir_whaless.

The photos showed the house in its former state during which time it looked old and not too beautiful.

Photos of old house converted to mansion goes viral

Parts of it were soon broken and there was obviously a redesign that made the outcome totally blow people's minds.

Those who have seen the house in both its new and old states can hardly recognise it again.

According to Sir Whales, the project took three months to complete. Twitter users have flocked to the comment section to bare their minds.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@thebigwriter said:

"Why are most houses built these days squareish in shape."

@AgboolaAlaka commented:

"Don't we have people like you thank can use shipping container to build? Or can you do that too?"

@el_Ahgain said:

"I just followed you in the future my company el & co. Will reach out to you."

@_izunnaya said:

"What was the timeframe for the delivery?"

@SaintShegs asked:

"What is the durability of the new structure tho. Can it stand the "test of time?"

@Maymuunah_1 said:

"This is so beautiful. If I may ask, how many bedrooms?"

Lady Makes it Big as She Builds Mansion for Parents, Photos of House Go Viral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady identified simply as @MemNambativ built a big house for her parents after she made it big in her business.

The lady who is from Benue state said she invested in cryptocurrency in Nigeria and that it paid off with the help of God.

The lady declared that she can do all things through cryptocurrency mixed with the blessings of Christ. Some Twitter users besieged her handle, asking her how she saw the light.

