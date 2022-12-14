A young lady has given people ideas on how to create very affordable wallpapers with old newspapers

Before putting the newspapers on the wall, the lady had them spread with some amount of glue applied to them

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video online praised her creativity in making her room very beautiful

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A young lady, @Nora_ice, who rented a one-room apartment in Lagos state has shared how she beautified her room with a DIY technique.

To give her room a good look on a budget, the lady bought old national newspapers to plaster on the wall.

People praised her interior decor ideas. Photo source: TikTok/@omo_no

Source: UGC

Using old newspapers as wallpapers

Before plastering, she applied some glue after turning the newspapers into spreads. A young man helped her out to put some glue on the wall the papers would be placed on.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After turning the newspapers into wallpapers, many people were wowed by how beautiful it made her room look. She said:

"Money spent GH₵41 (affordable and convenient) you can remove it anytime."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Nyechi said:

"This is so beautiful, Please can you snap the shoe maker glue."

Caroline asked:

"What type of glue did you use?"

She replied:

"Book glue to attach them together and that shoe maker gum to attach it to the wall."

Just Timmy said:

"I will just stand up and read the news from 2015 whenever am bored."

Enugu Male baker said:

"Nice concept, wallpaper issues solved."

Adekunle said:

"Putting Nigerian politicians face in your room is crazy you will just be angry anyhow."

Lady Turns Her 1 Room House into Small Mansion, Video of Fine Decoration Stuns Netizens

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a woman shocked internet users on social media by showing off the transformation of her one-room home. The woman said that she and her pals had been squatting together for years until she could save up enough money for rent. She thanked God in a moving video while showcasing the home's past and present appearances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng