Popular Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson recently became a trending topic when he built and commissioned a school in his hometown

He revealed that the school has free tuition for all students and has now added that anyone who wants to interview him must donate to the school

Several netizens were happy to hear the assertions of the celebrity and shared their thoughts on social media

Popular Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson recently made waves on the internet by building and commissioning an ultramodern school project in his hometown Agona Nsaba in the Central Region of Ghana.

Michael Blackson expects donations to his school before granting an interview. Photo credit: Black Enterprise and Africa Press

He revealed that the school is free to attend for all kids in the community and would go a long way to set them up for a bright future. Michael Blackson stated in a tweet on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, that he will not conduct free interviews since his time is highly valuable.

He stated in the tweet:

I’m ready to talk about what it took to open up a free school and how I’ll be able to keep it going for years to come. However my time is valuable so if you would like to book an interview, it will be based on donation to the school. Contact my team BlacksonFoundation@Gmail.Com

Netizens react to Michael Blackson's assertion of donation to the school

Several netizens were happy to hear that the popular celebrity was putting his foot on the ground to create opportunities that will benefit the school. YEN.com.gh stated:

Faith Delali Dzakwasis said:

Call it however you wanna call it but dude, you are very smart. Let's see who wan interview am first hahaha

Rashad Umar commented:

A good way to bring everyone on board, especially media people

Jude Akugri added:

One love! God bless you!! These are the things we want in society, not bragging I have this I have that for nothing

