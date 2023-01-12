A lady who is fending for herself took to social media and showed people her tiny living space that she put together

Online users were moved to see how she made the best of the little she has while surviving with a small hair-braiding business

People commented on her humble setup and many encouraged her to keep trying so that she can keep elevating

A young stunner shared pictures of her apartment. People were touched as they realised that she is doing her best with the little she has financially.

People commented with words of encouragement on the homemaker's post. Many also gave her feedback on the work she's done with the home.

21-year-old shares humble home

Facebook user, Zinhle Fodo posted pictures of her small apartment on Facebook. The lady told people that she is studying and braids hair for money. Her home is furnished with a bed, a fridge and a kitchen counter.

South Africans were inspired by a young woman who showed where she lives. Image: Zinhle Fodo

Netizens inspired by young women's home

Netizens love to see how others live and people flooded the comments. Some even gave her decor ideas on how she could make the best of what she had already.

Zanele Singo commented:

"Proud of you."

Hlubie Nkosi commented:

"Keep it up sthandwa and God bless you."

Minenhle Mzimela

"'Also a student. I love that."

Esther Nomvula Dlamini commented:

"Good luck with your journey, my baby. May you continue to be a responsible lady. Neat and focused."

Kgothatso Comfort commented:

"May the good Lord increase you more nana."

Achihoro VekwaNhari commented:

"Well done my girl, keep on working with your own hands, God will bless you. Your room looks neat and nice."

Patience Eternity commented:

"A great start Zinhle. Consider changing your duvet/pillow colours, they are quite dark for a girl's room. Then you can throw in two continental pillows and two cushions. And when you are able to, a bedside pedestal and a wardrobe to keep all our stuff."

