One woman was proud that she and her husband were able to build after working and budgeting their salaries

Online users were inspired by how the Shoprite worker and her husband in security were able to build a big home bit by bit

A video showing their progress had many people amazed by how they were able to achieve this huge accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One lady left people inspired after showing the house she was able to build. The lady's clip of her two-story home had people in awe.

A woman shows the house she's building with her husband and people were amazed to find out about their jobs. Image: TikTok/thembtt

Source: UGC

People were amazed that she was able to make progress on a huge building project while working at Shoprite and her husband in the security field. Netizens commented on the clip and were divided about how they did it.

Woman's TikTok two-story house with husband goes viral

One video on TikTok shows that the shoprite employee and hubby who works in security built a big house and got over 100 000 likes. The couple's home is yet to be completed, and it will be a two-storey mansion.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video:

Netizens are left with questions for couple

People who watched the video assumed that the woman meant she was a Shoprite cashier and her husband was a security guard who earn an average of R5 000, according to the job search platform Indeed.

People got suspicious about their story until someone pointed out that they could be working any job and those fields. Netizens defended the couple, saying that the husband and wife work very hard.

mamamiamamami commented:

"Hawks are coming for you."

Suga'T ausi Tumi commented:

"We call this dedication and discipline..well done."

ZUMBA commented:

"It's the grace of the living God almighty."

KeMopedi commented:

"How many years of budget and planning?"

nkepileM commented:

"You are inspiring me sham I just started saving in November hoping for the best in two years."

Tebzangwana5326 commented:

"Someone posted this and captured:my father is policeman and my mom a nurse and they did."

thabisostevensbucibe commented:

"Lol. Most people are clueless about security sector and it's so vast and salaries ranges are different. It's possible to build such."

Saofiwa Sephuma commented:

"If I didn't know this family I was gonna say otherwise...I know this 2 and kea dumela gore indeed they work hard."

"This is awesome": Netizens compliment young lady's pretty and stylish bedroom

Popular South African website Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful woman from the Limpopo province posted a picture of her gorgeous bedroom online.

The young lady’s simple and neat space inspired many social media users. The hun also noted that peeps could offer tips on how the space may be improved.

Many netizens loved the babe’s post, leaving her the sweetest compliments in the post’s comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za