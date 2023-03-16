An abroad-based man excitedly flaunted the house he was building in Ghana, which impressed many on social media

The video showed how the house was almost completed and had a drying line, porch and motorcycle parked in the compound

The man also took netizens on a brief property tour and showed how the living room and dining area were furnished

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An abroad-based man with the TikTok handle @aaamelio67 proudly shared a video showing the plush house he was building in Ghana. He posted the video with the caption, "the house I'm building in Ghana".

Abroad-based man flaunts his house in Ghana. Photo credit: @aaamelio67

Source: TikTok

The video showed the almost completed house with a drying line area, a porch and a motorcycle parked in the untiled compound.

The man took netizens on a brief property tour and showed areas such as the living room and dining area, which were both furnished.

In the post's comments, the man confessed that he was also building next to the house to be used as an Airbnb.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the man's house

Several netizens were impressed by what the man had done and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Derrick J Covington said:

I am trying to build over there too. I am just looking for someone to point me in the right direction and help me create a bank account.

Amelio The Great responded:

I still use my American bank account for now. Once you notify the bank every 30 days or so to let them know you are still here, you’ll be fine.

Khadiija_09 enquired:

How many bedrooms?

Domino Door remarked:

Nice tiles

UK-based man flaunts the interior of his plush apartment in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a UK-based man showed off his luxury apartment suite on social media at the Signature Apartments in Accra. He acknowledged that he had invested in the construction project and created the video to show internet users his Ghanaian real estate projects. The video moved some internet users to the comment area to express their opinions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh