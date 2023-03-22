A young lady has shown people how she changed the look of the kitchen of her newly rented apartment

The creative lady bought carpets and laid them on the floor tiles and wallpapers for her kitchen highlands

After the tenant was done decorating the place, many were amazed by her interior decor knowledge

A young lady who rented a two-bedroom apartment with tiles all over the house, including the kitchen, did a significant renovation of the flat.

In one of the video series she released on her TikTok page, the lady revealed how she did not like that the walls and table tops of the kitchen were tiled.

The lady showed people the redecoration process. Photo source: @moniquesalasei

Lady redecorates kitchen with wallpapers

The first thing she did was to place carpets on the kitchen floor. She used some wallpapers to change the look of her kitchen highland. She also repainted her door to look white.

When she was done, the transformation had many people on TikTok applauding her interior decor taste.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 11,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

VONN said:

"So when your rent expires will u leave it there nice like that for somone to come and enjoy or you’ll carry everything along."

Raerae said:

"Some landlords some can use 5 different types of tiles."

niishikael asked:

"Are you an interior decor designer?"

Sammyz said:

"Una go just dey waste money."

Plant Boy said:

"You did a fantastic job. Well done."

mhyzzdiamond said:

"I don't know why people are wasting their monies on rented apartments."

Another lady lays carpets on tiles

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @beautynain, who rented an apartment in Ibadan, made a video to show people how she went about changing her flooring.

The lady wanted wooden flooring, but since she could not afford it, she decided to go for something cheaper, a brown wood-like carpet.

While laying the carpet, she revealed in the video that she made some mistakes as it had lines which had to be followed and did not realise it on time.

