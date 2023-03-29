This couple inspired many South Africans on the internet when they shared news about purchasing a new house

Online users were happy to see their love grow as the pair bought their first property together in an estate near Fourways

Peeps thought it was sweet that they made a giant leap together, and many flooded the comments with well wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A sweet pair of lovebirds celebrated their first home together. The two went viral on TikTok, and many were happy to see them explore their new space.

A young Joburg couple bought a house together, and South Africans couldn't get over how cute they were. Image: TikTok/@pearlene_ndaba

Source: UGC

The couple got thousands of likes on the video about their new home. Online users congratulated the two on their huge accomplishments.

2 New homeowners warm South African hearts

A clip posted on TikTok by @pearlene_ndaba shows a young couple settling into their new home. The video was sweet as the couple took pictures of their moving-in process. In the comments, the woman said she and her partner live in Lion Pride Estate in Fourways Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Young black love charms TikTok peeps

Many people commented on how adorable the couple was and said they love to see couples and young homeowners growing together. People complimented them on how gorgeous their crib looked.

@risimazekie commented:

"Your home is beautiful, congratulations."

@limfoodhub commented:

"Nothing like a young couple growing together. I love such content on my fyp."

@yamoobontsa commented:

"Hello neighbour."

@tamarynenorkee_26 commented:

"Beautiful home."

@khomotsomalesego:

"Re squeezeng in."

@sandee_sandzz commented:

"Welcome to a no loadshedding area momma."

@jazzmaniacselibi commented:

"Kancane kancane we move up."

"Made me miss home": Woman's shack leaves SA impressed with homey vibe

YEN.com.gh reported that one lady recently showed people she makes the most of living in a shack. Her pictures show how aesthetic the home looks on the inside.

People commented with praise on the woman's decorating skills. A few people thought she did a fantastic job making the interior look amazing.

Peeps were blown away by her home and had compliments for her choice of furniture, especially the couch. Many netizens also remarked on how clean her space was.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za