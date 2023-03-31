One video on Twitter showed the inside of a house that was newly built but left people concerned

Online users have had much to say as they thought the house looked like it was falling apart

The video showed the bricks used to build a house, and many people were puzzled because it did not look safe

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video showing the bricks used to build a big house did not impress people.

Many think a house looks like it is falling apart because of low quality bricks. Image: @pmafrica

Source: UGC

Netizens were disturbed by the house tour. Many people commented on the video letting the person know they would not risk entering.

Low-quality bricks for house disturbs Twitter users

A Twitter video shared by @pmcafrica shows a house built with bad bricks. People had many questions after seeing the home. Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Twitter users discuss the badly-made house

Netizens enjoys seeing others' houses as well as the building process. People didn't hide their opinions about the building. Many said that cameraman was brave for even entering a building that looked unstable.

@jnr_senokwane commented:

"This is gonna fall."

@Real_Prov commented:

"Why do they even decide to put a roof on with this type of building, probably no inspector is there or plans. Oh! I forgot it is South Africa."

@Gaoemow commented:

"Lol, won't even walk inside it."

@MandiMALS commented:

"The builder did not join the bricks."

Madlala_77 commented:

"The cameraman is brave to even go inside. Yho bengeke kube imina shame.(Could never be me.)"

"You fought hard": Man turns shack into R40k house, goes viral as SA praises him

Popular South African website Briefly News reported that a man transformed his simple shack into a functional cottage. The video made rounds on TikTok, and people were amazed.

The process showed how he did it all from the ground up. The man showed people all the materials he used to create his little house.

The clip shows how he built the walls and included tiles in the plan. The video got 773 000 views and over 200 000 likes on TikTok views as people marvelled at what he built.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za