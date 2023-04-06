A beautiful Nigerian lady who deals in perfumes has shared a video of the renovation she carried out on her newly rented shop

The wall and flooring of the shop were broken to enhance the interior of the business centre

Nigerians thronged the lady's comment section to congratulate her for a job well done and on the success of her new shop

A hardworking Nigerian lady, @melaniegoddess1, who sells perfumes and cosmetics, has captured and shared a video showing how she transformed the place she rented for her business.

At the beginning of the video, a labourer could be seen in front of a broken wall with smithereens of blocks all around him.

Pictures of the deep renovation that was done and a photo of the lady (left). Photo source: @melaniegoddess1

Lady tiles her shop

It looked like two rooms were merged to make the lady's business centre bigger. After that, everywhere was tiled and the ceilings were repainted. She also installed some aesthetic lights.

With modern pieces of furniture moved in, the place had a beautiful transformation. The beauty of the shop is ethereal.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 60 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Lady breaks walls of rented apartment

