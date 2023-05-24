A man with good taste has skillfully decorated his one-room apartment in a way that made it look elegant and comfortable

In a video posted by @investorjoe, the man personally did the decoration and changed the appearance of the once-dirty room

The interior decoration skills demonstrated in the video by the man have sparked reactions among TikTok users who admired the room

A skilled man has changed the appearance of a one-room apartment and made it look like a 5-star hotel.

A brief TikTok video posted by @investorjoe captured how the man did the interior decoration work.

The man took his time to arrange his room to look like a 5-star hotel. Photo credit: TikTok/@investorjoe.

The video opened when the man was sweeping the one-room apartment because it looked dirty and unkempt.

Man carefully arranges one room and changes its appearance

After sweeping and parking away the dirt, the man repainted the room and laid his carpet. He brought in his bed, which he placed in his desired position. He then covered the bed with fine bedsheets and dropped four pillows.

The next thing he did was hang a fluffy curtain around the bed, making it look like the bed was in another room.

The room's appearance further changed when he placed a small stool in the centre and put a bottle of wine and a cup on it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man decorates room in a fantastic way

The video has sparked reactions and gained over 1.5 million views.

@Rol Real said:

"Avoid that blue room, that blue room with no chairs...yes you this girl, I'm talking to you."

@Kay Doundou commented:

"Imagine you tidy the room and everything, and she calls you to finally tell you I'm not coming."

@daddythurayya said:

"Life is what you make it."

@Amdan commented:

This is what they mean by turning water into wine

@Dsquare said:

"I will never be poor in my life."

@olakeyejoshuaakin

"What next is marriage."

