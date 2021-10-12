Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah remains positive ahead of the Zimbabwe clash

The Columbus Crew captain insists the game will be tough but it is also winnable

Zimbabwe host Ghana in Harare on Tuesday in the World Cup qualifier

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah, remains highly optimistic ahead of the Black Stars' game against Zimbabwe in Harare, on Tuesday afternoon.

Mensah, who started in the 3-1 victory against the Warriors in Cape Coast, admits the Black Stars respect their opponents but the team is matured and knows what is at stake.

In a pre-match presser, the Columbus Crew captain disclosed how important the game against Zimbabwe is to Ghanaians.

"We are matured enough to know what it means to pick the three points here. The Warriors have many good players in their set up, they played well in Cape Coast and caused a few problems but we also have the quality to shock them here in Harare. The game will be tough but winnable," said the US-based Ghana defender.

The Black Stars currently lie second in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers and a win against Zimbabwe will send the West Africans top before South Africa's game against Ethiopia later today.

Ghana's defeat to South Africa remains the only loss in the qualifying campaign.

The Ghana Football Association reappointed Milovan Rajevac after sacking Charles Kwabla Akonnor due to a poor start to the qualifiers.

The Serbian coach started his second era on a bright note after leading the Black Stars to a comfortable win against Zimbabwe last Saturday.

Ghana missed the World Cup in 2018, after three successive appearances from 2006 to 2014.

Milovan Rajevac was in charge of the team when Ghana got to the quarter finals of the World Cup in 2010.

