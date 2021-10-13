English giants Arsenal have celebrated their midfielder Thomas Partey

The Ghana international netted a beautiful freekick as the Black Stars beat Zimbabwe in Harare

He has now scored in both home and away games against the Warriors

English giants, Arsenal, have joined in praising their Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, after he scored a beautiful curling freekick in the game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old midfield dynamo, who was Ghana's captain on the day, snatched the winner in the 30th minute with his beautiful strike.

Arsenal took to social media, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, to celebrate the midfielder, referring to his goals against Zimbabwe.

'Love that Partey' - Arsenal react to midfielder's exquisite freekick against Zimbabwe. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficia @Arsenal

"Saturday: scores. Tuesday: scores. Love that Thomas Partey," wrote the London-based club on Twitter.

Thomas Partey was hugely missed by the Black Stars through injury last month, as Ghana won and lost in two of their World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

His return has been a major boost for the Black Stars, scoring to give Ghana the lead in Cape Coast before netting the sensational winner on Tuesday, October 13, 2021.

The former Atletico Madrid star is yet to score his debut goal for the Gunners, even though he has come close a couple of times.

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 from Atletico Madrid, but his campaign was marred with injuries forcing him to even miss the start of this season.

His injury setback affected Arsenal as they lost all three opening premier league games without the Ghanaian.

However, the Gunners have not lost a game since he returned to full fitness.

Partey has been prolific with the Black Stars, having scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 34 matches for the four-time African champions.

FIFA took to Social Media to celebrate the Black Stars player.

