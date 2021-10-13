I destroyed Michael Essien's career - Ghanaian spiritualist claims in video

A Ghanaian spiritualist has revealed that he destroyed Michael Essien's career

According the spiritualist known as Spiritual Father, Essien promised to buy him a house but failed to deliver

Michael Essien now works with FC Nordsjaelland as an assistant coach

A spiritualist, known as Spiritual Father, has boldly claimed he destroyed former Chelsea and Ghana star Michael Essien's career.

Essien had an illustrious trophy-laden career at Chelsea, but struggled with injuries at a point, and was largely on the bench in the UEFA Champions League winning season of 2012.

In an interview with Vibes in 5, the Spiritualist, who claims he worked with about 50 players said he is responsible for the downfall of the midfielder.

I destroyed Michael Essien's career - Ghanaian spiritualist claims. SOURCE: Twitter/ @MichaelEssien @ErackomTV

Source: Twitter

“I handle about 50 Ghanaian footballers, some of who are currently plying their trades abroad. But I’ve caused the downfall of the players who didn’t appreciate my services,” he said.

“Essien promised to buy me a house in Accra if I helped his football career to blossom. He didn’t deliver on the promise so I brought him down.”

Michael Essien spent nine years at Chelsea, winning several titles, including the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

He left Chelsea in 2014 to join AC Milan but left after a season to play for Greece, where he featured for Panathinaikos.

Essien spent time in Indonesia and Azerbaijan, playing for Persib Bandung and Sabail FK respectively before hanging his boots.

These days he works as an assistant manager at Danish Super Liga club FC Nordsjaelland.

The 38-year-old played 59 times for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring nine goals for the West African giants.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, on Friday, August 19, 2005 former Black Star midfielder Michael Essien made a move that changed his life and that of many Ghanaians too.

The bison, as he is affectionately cheered by many of his fans, joined English Premier League side Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Chelsea paid £24.4 million for the midfielder which was a record transfer for fee paid by the club and for an African player eclipsing the £24 million paid a year earlier for Ivorian Didier Drogba.

Source: Yen.com.gh