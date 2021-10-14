Otto Addo is an inspiration to the players - GFA President Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku believes Otto Addo is an inspiration to the Black Stars players

Otto Addo was appointed assistant coach of the Black Stars before the games against Zimbabwe

The Dortmund assistant manager played a key role in the back-to-back wins against Zimbabwe

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, believes the appointment of Otto Addo as assistant coach of the Black Stars also serves as inspiration to the players.

The GFA chief has been impressed by the positivity in camp during the double-header World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Kurt Okraku in an interview with Tv3, disclosed that the players look up to someone like Otto Addo, knowing what he has accomplished in football.

“Otto Addo comes in as a fresh face with new energy. So, that also serves as an inspiration to the players in the dressing room," said Kurt Okraku.

The vibes coming out of the dressing room is so so positive. There is a unity of purpose. The players stand up for each other. They work together as a unit," he added.

Otto Addo's first two games as assistant coach went well, as Ghana beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in Cape Coast and 1-0 in Harare.

Although, he doubles as assistant manager at Borussia Dortmund, the German-born Ghanaian has vast managerial experience.

The former Borussia Dortmund player represented Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in 2006 and served as a scout for the Black Stars between 2012 to 2015.

The Black Stars are chasing another World Cup appearance after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

Ghana played in three World Cups from 2006 to 2014, and had their most successful campaign at the 2010, South Africa.

