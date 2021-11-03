Wesley Nii Okaidja Ayibontey is a pupil of the Ministry of Health-MOH school in Accra

At nine, Wesley Nii Okaidja Ayibontey is on a path to realising his passion to be a professional boxer. With a passion for the sport, he is determined to represent and win laurels for the nation as a renowned pugilist.

The Ghanaian pupil of the Ministry of Health-MOH school in Accra is molding his dream at the Wisdom Boxing Gym, an Accra-based boxing and fitness gym based in Ghana, where he trains.

His aspiration is highlighted on the social media account of the gym.

About Ayibontey

In a post seen by YEN.com.gh, Ayibontey disclosed that he likes boxing because he wants to be a world champion.

''My name is Wesley Nii Okaidja Ayibontey. I am nine years old. My mother's name is Sandra Adole Mingle, and my father’s name is Alexander Nii Teko Ayibontey.

''I come from Tabora, and I attend school at Ministry of Health-MOH,'' the post read.

Passion for boxing

The post further mentioned Ayibontey's favorite food and passion for boxing. ''My best food is Jollof. My best game is boxing.''

''The reason why I like boxing is that I want to be a world champion. I thank all my coaches,'' it added.

Source: Yen.com.gh