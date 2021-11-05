Some parents just want their children to learn the true value of money and Shaquille O'Neal is one of them. The legendary basketball player recently revealed that he has no plans to share his wealth with his kids and they have to work hard for their own racks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Shaquille O'Neal recently made a statement that shocked many about his kids and wealth. The former Basketball star said that he wanted his children to work hard, so they won't be getting any of his money. He stated that his wealth belongs to him and not his children.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at who the baller's children are, he has six in total. Interestingly, most of his children have followed in their father's footsteps and are playing basketball just like him.

Shaquille O'Neal is adamant about teaching his children about the true value of money. Image:@shareefoneal, @amirahoneal_.

Source: UGC

1. Me'arah O'Neal

Shaq's youngest child, Me'arah, is 15 years old and one of his four children with ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. She plays basketball, just like her dad. As a center, the adolescent represents Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California according to HollywoodLife.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Her Instagram feed is chock-full of pictures and videos from her games. UCLA, Oklahoma State, and the University of Virginia have all offered the high school youngster scholarships to play varsity basketball.

2. Shaqir O'Neal

Shaqir, who is 18 years old, is Shaq's youngest son and one of his four children with ex-wife Shaunie. Shaqir plays forward for Crossroads School in Santa Monica, just like his father and siblings.

Even more thrilling, the adolescent is planning to attend college. Shaqir will play basketball at Texas Southern University, as he previously stated on Instagram in April.

3. Amirah O'Neal

Amirah is one of Shaq and ex-four Shaunie's children, and she is 19 years old. Amirah, like her younger siblings Me'arah and Shaqir, plays basketball at the same high school as them as a forward.

She will also be a student at Texas Southern University, where she will play basketball, like her younger brother Shaqir.

4. Shareef O'Neal

Shareef is one of Shaq and ex-wife Shaunie's four children, and he is 21 years old. In more ways than one, he follows in the footsteps of his legendary father. Basketball, like his family, runs in his veins.

Shareef plays basketball for the Louisiana State University Tigers, which is also his father's alma mater. Following his graduation from Crossroads, he began his NCAA basketball career at UCLA between 2018 and 2020.

He actually had open heart surgery during that period to fix an aberrant coronary artery that he was born with according to LA Times.

5. Myles O'Neal

Although Shaq is not his biological father, Myles is one of Shaq and ex-four Shaunie's children. Shaunie welcomed Myles with a past partner before marrying the famous basketball player, so the pair are stepfather and stepson— but the love is undeniable.

6. Taahirah O'Neal

Shaq's firstborn, Taahirah, is 25 years old. Prior to meeting Shaunie, the sportsman had a four-year relationship with Arnetta Yardbourgh, whom he dated for four years in the 1990s.

Taahirah, like her brother Myles, has chosen a career path other than basketball, working as a social marketing and community outreach professional.

Shaquille O'Neal says he won't share R6.1 Billion wealth with his kids

YEN.com.gh previously reported that basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has opened up on trying to convey the value of money to his six kids.

Speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Shaq, worth around GHC 2.5 billion, said that his children are not happy with how he approaches lessons on money.

The retired Hall of Fame basketball star seeks to inform his children that the GHC 2.5 billion wealth is not theirs but his. Shaq further stated that he does not plan to give his children the chance to advance themselves by taking advantage of him but instead wants them to work hard.

Source: Yen