Derrick Marley Wins first NPC William Bonac Classic Ghana Championship

Derrick Marley has been adjudged the Overall Winner of the first NPC William Bonac Classic Ghana Championship

The bodybuilding event came off at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra Mall

Marley, 30, defeated competition from other well-built bodybuilders to emerge as the winner

He will represent Ghana at the William Bonac Classic (WBC) in Amsterdam, Netherlands

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The first-ever NPC William Bonac Classic Ghana Championship came off at the Silverbird Cinemas Accra Mall, with Derrick Marley being adjudged the Overall Winner.

Marley, aged 30, saw off competition from other equally well-built contenders to emerge as the Overall Winner of the bodybuilding contest on Saturday, November 6.

With his unmatched physique and gorgeous black body, he wowed the five judges from Amsterdam and South Africa and patrons of the event.

Derrick Marley adjudged winner of first NPC William Bonac Classic Ghana Championship Photo credit: Derrick Marley (WhatsApp)

Source: UGC

Marley triumphed over his contenders to win his category and subsequently clinched the Overall Winner of Ghana's first NPC Regional Championship.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Marley disclosed that his goal is to become a pro in the field to earn him international endorsements.

''I want to become a pro. Right now, I'm an amateur, and I want to become a pro to earn international endorsements. Sponsorship deals and compete at the international level,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Marley won the first contest in Kumasi before clinching the Overall Winner in Accra.

''I will represent Ghana at the William Bonac Classic (WBC) in Amsterdam, Netherlands in December. My goal is to stand on the biggest stage in the world and that's Olympia stage,'' he added.

This story will be updated.

Click to watch his videos below:

In a similar story on YEN.com.gh, Ama Tutuwaa Osei Akoto emerged as the winner of the 19th edition of the prestigious Miss Malaika Ghana, which came to a spectacular end on Saturday, October 30, at the Grand Arena.

The 19-year-old student of Clark University wowed the judges and the audience with her talent, performances, speeches as she saw off competition from nine others to win the crown.

She succeeds Jasmine Djang, the winner of the 2020 edition of Miss Malaika Ghana.

Source: Yen