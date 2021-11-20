Cristiano Ronaldo drove into Manchester United training ground in Carrington in his £250,000 black Bentley

The 36-year-old was looking focused as his two bodyguards followed behind in a Range Rover Sport

The Red Devils, who have been on poor form in recent weeks, will take on Watford in a Premier League clash at Vicarage Road

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted driving his £250,000 (over GHc2m) Bentley after a disappointing international break with Portugal, The Sun.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left his country without a guaranteed World cup slot after Serbia took the only automatic ticket in the group.

Ronaldo drives into Man United training ground in Carrington in his £250k Bentley. Photo by Vito Corleone/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: UGC

Ronaldo and his £250k Bentley

The Portugal international who is looking for his 800th career goal was seen driving to United's Carrington training with two bodyguards following him behind in a Range Rover Sport.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The 36-year-old looked to have moved on from the teary 2-1 defeat to Serbia and was ready to play for the Red Devils fixture away at Watford.

Ronaldo's season so far

With just five Premier League goals this season, Ronaldo will be looking to add to his tally of five goals on the domestic scene.

He last scored during United's 3-0 win against Tottenham and went on to net a brace in their Champions League draw with Atalanta.

Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net before the international break as United bowed to the superior power of city rivals Man City.

And then went on to fire blanks against the Republic of Ireland and Serbia in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

CR7 will be desperate to find his scoring boots when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side make a difficult trip to Vicarage Road.

United have dropped to the sixth position on the Premier League table after winning two of their last seven matches.

Ronaldo urges Man United teammates to go for the win against Watford

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo looks ready for Man United's trip to Watford after a disappointing end to Portugal's World Cup group qualifying campaign, Instagram, Sports Keeda.

The 36-year-old could not help his team win their last group game against Serbia as they last by 2-1 and missed automation qualification to Qatar 2022.

The Selecao will now wait until March 2022, to pass through the playoffs and to determine their destiny for the Mundial.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now focusing on the task ahead of the weekend for United's trip to Vicarage Road.

Source: Yen