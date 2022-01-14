AFCON 2021: Video Of Andre Ayew's Beautiful Goal For Black Stars Against Gabon
The Black Stars have locked horns with the Panthers of Gabon in their second game at the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021).
The Black Stars are leading 1-0 in the crucial game courtesy of a goal by the skipper of the side, Andre Dede Ayew.
Dede Ayew blasted home from the edge of the box after receiving a pass from defender Daniel Amartey.
The goal scored in the 19th minute was the only one in the first half of the match which has seen end-to-end action.
A video of Dede Ayew's goal has just surfaced on social media:
Source: YEN.com.gh