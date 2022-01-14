The Black Stars have locked horns with the Panthers of Gabon in their second game at the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021).

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Black Stars are leading 1-0 in the crucial game courtesy of a goal by the skipper of the side, Andre Dede Ayew.

Dede Ayew blasted home from the edge of the box after receiving a pass from defender Daniel Amartey.

Dede Ayew has scored Ghana's first goal at AFCON 2021

Source: Instagram

The goal scored in the 19th minute was the only one in the first half of the match which has seen end-to-end action.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

A video of Dede Ayew's goal has just surfaced on social media:

Source: YEN.com.gh