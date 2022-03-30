1st video drops as Black Stars arrive at Jubilee House to meet Akufo-Addo

The playing and non-playing bodies of the Black Stars have arrived at the Jubilee House

This follows the senior national team's qualification to the World Cup in Qatar set to take place in November 2022

Black Stars pipped the star-studded Super Eagles squad of Nigeria to a place at the World Cup following a 1-1 draw in Abuja

The members of Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars of Ghana have arrived at Ghana's seat of government - the Jubilee House to meet President Akufo-Addo.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Asaase Radio, the playing and non-playing bodies of the Ghana Black Stars were seen arriving at the Jubilee House for the meeting.

The visit was in line with the senior national team's qualification to the World Cup which is set to take place in November in Qatar after they drew 1-1 with Nigeria.

Ghana's away goal courtesy Thomas Partey was all Ghana needed to secure a place at the global football showpiece.

The team was seen clad in white Lacoste shirts which had that inscriptions "Qatar" at the front and "We Are Ghana" at the back.

Many of the players were seen beaming with smiles and waved at the teeming crowd that gathered outside the Jubilee House to welcome them to the seat of government.

Some excited fans took the opportunity to take photos of and with some of the members of the team, especially the playing body.

Ghana's defender, Alex Djiku, was one of the players who was mobbed by excited fans for his contribution to the team over the last few games in the run-up to the qualification.

Akufo-Addo Jokingly Orders Otto Addo Not To Return To Dortmund Over WC Qualification

The president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, could not hold back his joy as the senior national team, Black Stars, qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

Akufo-Addo was speaking in a phone conversation with the handler of the Black Stars minutes after Ghana's return leg fixture against Nigeria in Abuja.

While congratulating Otto Addo, President Akufo-Addo, in a video, maintained that Ghana was going to kidnap the Black Stars coach to prevent him from leaving the country.

