Dede Ayew Dropped From Ghana Black Stars Squad For Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers
- Black Stars captain Dede Ayew has been dropped from the national team squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers.
- Black Stars Coach Otto Addo announced his squad for the games against Mali and the Central African Republic at the GFA headquarters
- Ayew plays for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre, where he scored six goals in 19 appearances
Black Stars captain Dede Ayew has been dropped from the national team squad set to face Mali and the Central African Republic in World Cup qualifiers.
This is only the fifth time in the past six years that Ayew has missed out on the squad.
Black Stars Coach Otto Addo announced his squad for the upcoming games at a press conference at the Ghana Football Association headquarters on May 29, 2024.
Addo said the news today did not come as a surprise to Ayew.
"I had a long chat with Andre and gave him the reason why he is not in the squad," he said.
Earlier reports had speculated that Ayew, aged 34, would be dropped amid controversy over his role on the team over the last few years.
Ayew plays for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre, where he scored six goals in 19 appearances.
However, that does not seem enough to retain his place within the squad.
There was one notable return to the squad in Thomas Partey, who has recently been sidelined with injury.
Black Stars did not win their most recent games, losing against Nigeria and drawing against Uganda.
Scores of Black Stars fans have been infuriated by the team's performance, and they expect Otto Addo to restore the team to its former glory.
Otto Addo appointed as head coach
YEN.com.gh reported that Addo was recently appointed head coach after Ghana's poor performance at the 2023 AFCON, which saw the team exit at the group stage.
The Black Stars did not win any group-stage matches, which caused many Ghanaians to be dissatisfied and led to Chris Hughton's dismissal as head coach.
As an interim head coach, the former Black Stars player led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup.
After being named substantive coach, he called fellow ex-Black Stars players Fatau Dauda and John Paintsil to his coaching staff.
