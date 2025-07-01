Former Liberia President and 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah joined a kickabout session at Bawaleshie Park in East Legon, Accra

The ex-Chelsea star entertained fans with impressive skills and nearly scored a goal, but his shot was cleared off the line

After the game, Weah was seen having a hearty conversation with ex-Ghana and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour

Former Liberia president and football legend George Oppong Weah was spotted enjoying a football kickabout in Accra on Monday, June 30.

The 1995 Ballon d'Or winner thrilled onlookers as he joined a group of ex-professionals and current players for a casual yet exciting football session at the famous Bawaleshie Park, popularly known as the 'Sakora' pitch in East Legon.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the former AC Milan superstar was seen preparing to take to the field.

Weah, known for his exceptional skills and historic football career, was spotted lacing up his boots, ready to show that age has done little to diminish his love for the beautiful game.

Dressed in a blue and black long-sleeved bodycon shirt and matching blue-black trousers, the 57-year-old looked focused and eager to relive his playing days, drawing admiration from spectators and players alike.

Weah shows off crazy skills

During the lively kickabout at Bawaleshie Park, George Weah didn’t just lace up his boots — he displayed flashes of the brilliant skills that made him a global football icon.

The former Liberia captain impressed the crowd with his footwork and control, even coming close to scoring a goal, only for his effort to be cleared off the line at the last moment.

After the game, Weah was seen sharing a hearty conversation with former Ghana international and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour.

The two legends of African football laughed and exchanged pleasantries, creating a memorable moment for fans gathered at the park.

George Weah: The only African to win the Ballon d’Or

In 1995, George Weah made a high-profile move to AC Milan, where he quickly built a formidable attacking partnership with Roberto Baggio and Dejan Savicevic.

During his debut season, Weah became Milan’s top goalscorer, playing a crucial role in helping the club clinch the Serie A title, per Goal.

His stellar performances with both Paris Saint-Germain and Milan in 1995 earned him the prestigious Ballon d’Or, making him the only native African player to win the award to date.

Weah remained at Milan until 2000, adding another Serie A title to his name in 1999.

George Weah: Club legend but World Cup eluded him

After leaving AC Milan in 2000, George Weah made the switch to English football, featuring for both Chelsea and Manchester City, though his spells in the Premier League were short-lived and relatively modest in success.

He later played for Marseille in France and Al Jazira in the UAE, officially hanging up his boots in 2003.

In recognition of his illustrious career, Brazilian icon Pelé included Weah in his FIFA 100 list in 2004, celebrating him as one of the greatest living footballers.

Despite his club triumphs and world-class talent, Weah's time with the Liberia national team was far less decorated. The team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 and 2002 but failed to progress beyond the group stage on both occasions.

George Weah makes Ballon d'Or prediction

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that George Oppong Weah remains hopeful that an African footballer will soon clinch the coveted Ballon d'Or.

Since Weah’s historic win, no player from the continent has managed to replicate the feat.

