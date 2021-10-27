Anthony Joshua was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk last month and the British boxer is preparing for a rematch with the Ukrainian

Just before Tyson Fury’s trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, the Gypsy King had offered to train Anthony Joshua

Fury claims he knows exactly the strategy of defeating Usyk and Joshua has agreed, only if his countryman would train him for free

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has agreed to allow rival Tyson Fury train him ahead of his rematch with Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua will let Fury train him so long his fellow countryman is doing it for free as he prepares for his rematch with Usyk.

UK outlet Mirror are reporting that the Gypsy King made such offer just before his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last month, but Joshua kept mum about the request.

Anthony Joshua says he will allow Fury train him for free. Photo: Ringo Chiu and Fayez Nureldine

Source: UGC

Fury stated that he has an idea of how to defeat Usyk who remains undefeated as he is a former cruiserweight champion.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Joshua has now reacted to Fury’s comments as he told iFL TV via SunSport:

"Yeah lovely mate. If he takes no money for it. I don’t know if he’s after a quid or two.

"He’s more than welcome to come through the doors, he can even spar with me as well."

Has Joshua dumped his trainer?

Meanwhile, Joshua toured a number of gyms in America last week in an effort to take in some new information as he prepares to face Usyk again.

It appears the two-time world champion has ditched his longtime coach, Rob McCracken, despite their game plan coming in for plenty of criticism in defeat by the Ukrainian.

It was gathered that the one-time Olympic champion has met with a high-profile trainer in the United States and the footage of them working together has surfaced online.

Reports claim Ronnie Shields of Jermall Charlo who coached the likes of Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Arturo Gatti, revealed that 'team AJ reached out'.

AJ was captured in the gym chatting to Shields and working out with a mask on.

Dillian Whyte knocks Joshua over loss to Usyk

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has knocked Anthony Joshua for his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September.

AJ lost all his belts to the Ukrainian who outboxed him in front of his home fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is understood that the tactics of Joshua's coach Rob McCracken was questioned during the fight against Usyk and the 32-year-old is on the lookout for a new coaching crew in the United States.

Source: Yen