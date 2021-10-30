Newcastle vs Chelsea ended 3-0 in favour of Thomas Tuchel's side in an entertaining Premier League game

The west London club dominated the entire game as goals from Reece James and Jorginho gave the Blues a convincing win

Chelsea remain top of the table with the result as Liverpool remained second after dropping points at home to Brighton

Chelsea recorded a commanding 3-0 win over Newcastle at St, James' Park but had to be patient to score all three goals in the second half.

Summary of the game

The first period was a frustrating afternoon for Thomas Tuchel's side as Hakim Ziyech was denied by the Video Assistant Referee who spotted him in an offside position.

Reece James scores brace as Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-0 at St, James' Park. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Newcastle's shot-stopper Karl Darlow also made some significant saves to keep a respectable scoreline in the first 45 minutes.

It took 65 minutes to break the deadlock in the game and it was done in style by their left-back Reece James.

The England international brought the ball down on his weaker right-foot inside the 18-yard area and found the roof of the net with his left to make it 1-0 in the 65th minute.

James added the second after Reuben Loftus-Cheek's initial shot had displaced goalkeeper Darlow as the defender slammed into an empty net in the second attempt to make it 2-0 in the 77th minute.

Two minutes later Kai Havertz was brought down in the box by Darlow as the referee pointed to the spot for a penalty.

Jorginho blasted his shot straight down the middle to make it 3-0 with nine minutes left to play.

Chelsea continued their dominant display as they ran down the clock to hold on for an emphatic win at Tyneside.

