Tyson Fury's team are not relenting in helping Anthony Joshua get past Oleksandr Usyk for their rematch next year

The Gypsy King's trainer Steward SugarHill has made another offer to AJ to help in preparation for his rematch against the Ukrainian

The first fight was completely dominated by Usyk as Joshua lost his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight belts in one night

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward has insisted that he wants to help Anthony Joshua defeat Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch, Boxing Scene.

The British-born Nigerian boxer lost all of his four belts to the Ukrainian heavyweight which has now cast doubts over his fight with the Gypsy King.

AJ has activated his rematch clause for the Usyk fight and the date will be fixed for next year ahead of the bout.

Tyson Fury's trainer Steward SugraHill insists his offer to help Anthony Joshua beat Usyk is genuine. Photo by Nick Potts

Source: UGC

Fury had earlier made an offer to help Joshua train for the fight but his fellow Brit made a joke out of it as he put unreasonable conditions before he could accept.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

What SugarHill said

SugarHill is now being serious by offering to help Joshua get past Fury so that the much-anticipated fight with Fury would hold in the future.

The trainer said:

"We are 100 percent serious about helping Joshua in camp. We want him to defeat Usyk, for a start, because we want to see Fury against Joshua, and so do all the fans of boxing in the world.

"In the old days, all boxers travelled to different gyms for assistance. This is a sport, and we have to think of it as a sport.

"It is not a ruse or a joke, we would happily help Joshua because he is capable of beating Usyk in the rematch, and this is nothing new.

"The biggest fight in the sport is Fury versus Joshua, and we all know what that would do for the sport with the two of them fighting for the undisputed crown. It couldn't be bigger."

Joshua recent travelled to the United States to have sessions with boxing trainers which suggest he could be adding new members into his team.

Joshua wants to fight Wilder next if he defeats Fury

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Anthony Joshua has refused to challenge Tyson Fury after his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk and has claimed he would fight Deontay Wilder instead, Daily Mail, Mirror.

AJ has revoked his rematch clause after losing his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles to the Ukrainian heavyweight.

The defeat has left the much-anticipated all-British undisputed fight between Joshua and Fury uncertain.

The Gypsy King successfully defended his WBC title against Wilder in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Source: Yen.com.gh