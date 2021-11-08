Mike Tyson will be glad to train Anthony Joshua who is preparing for his heavyweight boxing rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Joshua lost all his heavyweight belts to Usyk, but a blockbuster rematch is already on the cards and the Briton is preparing

According to ‘Iron Mike’, it would be an honour to train Joshua for the fight as he claimed the fighter has potentials

Legendary Mike Tyson has reportedly agreed to train Anthony Joshua who is preparing for his rematch against Ukrainian sensation Oleksandr Usyk, SunSport reports.

It was gathered that Tyson would see such move as an honour having stated that AJ has so much potentials, despite losing his belts to Usyk.

It was gathered that Joshua has been preparing for the rematch in the US and his promoter Eddie Hearn recently bumped into “Iron Mike” Tyson as they attended Canelo Alvarez's victory over Caleb Plant in Las Vegas.

While pleasantries were ongoing, a reporter from ES News Elie Seckbach asked Tyson via Metro:

"Mike, you know what I told him [Hearn] yesterday? I said you should coach Joshua and he agreed, he liked the idea."

Hearn joked:

"Of course. He’s been there, he’s seen it, he’s done it all!"

And as Tyson laughed and clapped along, Hearn added:

"No sparring though!"

After the Matchroom boss wandered off, Tyson was asked about what it would be like to join Joshua in the gym.

He replied:

"That'd be an honour. Not to fight, but to help each other - that'd be awesome.

"He has so much potential, he should not be depressed. Him and (Deontay) Wilder should not be depressed and give up on the world."

Speaking to Boxing News, Hearn explained the thought process behind AJ's recent trips to the States.

He said:

"I was involved in most of the meetings out here (in the States).

"They weren’t interviews, they were just watching, looking around, learning, talking to great minds. I think it was pretty good for him, I think the change of scenery will do him good to be honest with you.”

Dillian Whyte hits out at Joshua

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has knocked Anthony Joshua for his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September.

AJ lost all his belts to the Ukrainian who outboxed him in front of his home fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is understood that the tactics of Joshua's coach Rob McCracken was questioned during the fight against Usyk and the 32-year-old is on the lookout for a new coaching crew in the United States.

However, former Common Wealth champion Whyte has played down the reports that McCracken was to blame for AJ's loss to Usyk.

