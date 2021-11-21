Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has beaten Christopher Diaz in their fight in Las Vegas

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe made a winning return to the ring after defeating Puerto Rican fighter Christopher Diaz in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Dogboe won via majority decision, after scoring 96 to 94 on judge Tim Cheatham scorecard and 97 to 93 on Don Trella's card. But it was a split on judge Erik Cheek's score card.

In videos posted on Twitter by Top Rank Boxing, the Ghanaian dominated his opponent as he inches closer to a title fight.

Dogboe started the fight strongly, going in with the right punches as he also showed top defensive strategy against his height advantaged opponent.

The Ghanaian fight never looked back following his early control in the first three rounds.

Although, he failed to knock Diaz out, he was very much in charge of the fight as he scored vital points in the subsequent rounds.

After 12 rounds, he scored the majority points on judges Tim Cheatham and Don Trella's cards with a split 95-95 score on Erik Cheek's card.

The fight was the final undercard of the Terrence Crawford and Shawn Porter's bout happening on Las Vegas.

