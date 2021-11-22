Boxer Isaac Dogboe has thanked his fans after his latest victory

The Ghanaian fighter defeated American-Puerto Rican boxer Christopher Diaz in Sunday

Isaac Dogboe is getting closer to a title fight after the win in Las Vegas

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Dogboe, has thanked Ghanaians and his fans across the globe for their mammoth show of support during his fight against Christopher Diaz.

Dogbe outclassed his opponent in Las Vegas to win the bout by majority decision, which gets him close to a title fight.

In a heartwarming message on Twitter, the young pugilist expressed gratitude to Ghanaians as he continues his new run of success in the sport.

I love you all - Isaac Dogbe shows gratitude to Ghanaians after victory over Christopher Diaz. SOURCE: Twitter/ @IsaacDogboe

Source: Twitter

"A massive thank you to you all who supported us over the weekend. I have been reading your congratulatory messages, very refreshing knowing that you’re following my development keenly. LOVE YOU ALL. NEHO," he wrote on Twitter.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Dogboe's career looked to be heading to obscurity after back to back defeats to Emmanuel Naverette, but the 27-year-old bounced back strongly and he is currently on a three win streak.

He has defeated Chris Avalos and Adam Lopez of the United States before defending his feather weight title against Christopher Diaz on Sunday.

Isaac Dogboe defeats Christopher Diaz in Las Vegas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe made a winning return to the ring after defeating Puerto Rican fighter Christopher Diaz in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Dogboe won via majority decision, after scoring 96 to 94 on judge Tim Cheatham scorecard and 97 to 93 on Don Trella's card.

But it was a split on judge Erik Cheek's score card. In videos posted on Twitter by Top Rank Boxing, the Ghanaian dominated his opponent as he inches closer to a title fight.

Source: Yen