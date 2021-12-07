ESPN boxing organizers, Top Rank have released the promo video of the Lightweight bout between Lomachenko and Ghana's Richard Commey

The fight is set to headline the Madison Square Garden Arena on Saturday, December 11

Richard Commey stands to earn a huge pay day from the fight with the Ukrainian former unified champion

Top Rank, organizers of boxing for American television giant, ESPN, have released an epic video trailer of the lightweight fight between Lomachenko and Commey.

The bout to be contested by Richard Commey of Ghana and Vasiliy Lomachenko of Ukraine, without a world title at stake, is set to headline the Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 11.

Richard Commey, one-time IBF lightweight world champion, is reported to stand to earn a whooping four million Ghana cedis ($700k + 50% of pay per view revenue) from the bout.

LomaCommey Fight. Soucre: Twitter/@TopRank Youtube: Top Rank

Source: Twitter

Vasiliy Lomachenko on the other hand, because he is ranked ahead of the Ghanaian, will earn a little more over the four million Ghana cedis ($750k +50% PPV) per reports.

Both fighters, Commey (30-3, 27 knockouts) and Lomachenko (15-2, 11 КО), last defeat came at the hands of Americsan boxer, Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 12 KO), all at the MSG.

Lomachenko-Commey: Pre-fight utterances

Commey, ranked No. 5 by The Ring at 135 pounds, has said he was pleased to be back in a big fight after losing his title to Lopez few years back.

“If you want to be the best you have to face the best and Lomachenko is certainly one of the best,” Commey told The Ring.

“It will be an honor sharing the ring with him, but as soon as the first bell goes it will be him standing in the way of my dream to become a world champion again", he added.

The 34-year-old Ghanaian further noted that the Lomachenko fight was the stepping stop he needed to a shot at a world title bout.

“It’s like fighting for a world title without the belts. We are both highly rated in most of the sanctioning bodies and we are headlining at the MSG.”

The 33 years old Ukranian, speaking ahead of the fight said unlike many of the predictions made, he would not write-off Richard Commey as the under-dog:

“It is always special when I fight at Madison Square Garden, where so many great moments in my career have taken place.

"Richard Commey is a former world champion, an opponent I will not underestimate. I expect the best version of Commey, and I will be prepared for whatever he brings on December 11.”

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said about the December 11 bout that:

“It is only fitting that the great Lomachenko headlines boxing’s highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden.

“However, Richard Commey can never be counted out, as he’s a tough fighter who carries huge power in both hands."

The 12-round lightweight between Lomachenko and Commey should get underway from 4am on Sunday morning UK time.

