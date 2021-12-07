It is not everybody who was born with silver spoon in their mouth as some have to struggle to become important figures in society.

Many have better education but others never had but they still went through fire to achieve their childhood dreams.

Well, one community that has been on the world map is Bukom, a fishing community noted for producing world-class boxers.

Richard Commey: From Bukom to Madison Square Garden; the beautiful story of the son of a kenkey seller (Photo credit: Richard Commey/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Per boxing history, Bukom is the only city or town to have produced more world champions.

As it stands now, Ghana can boast of nine world champions - they are D.K Poison, Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Quartey, the late Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey, Isaac Dogboe, and Richard Commey.

Commey is the last boxer to win a world title for Ghana after he defeated Isa Chaniev in February 2019.

Commey is a journeyman as he has fought in countries like England, Germany, Denmark, and South Africa.

He is now based in Bronx, New York, in the United States of America and he is one of the top lightweight boxers in the world.

Since he turned professional he has won many titles and fought at many famous arenas.

Commey was born and bred in James Town. He attended Accra Royal School. He is from a poor home, his mother is a kenkey seller.

On many occasions. Commey helped his mother in her kenkey business.

He started off as a footballer then switched to kickboxing before settling on boxing.

Commey first shot at the world title came in September 2016 when he lost via a controversial split decision against Robert Easter Jnr - since that fight, the Bukom native has never looked back.

It is boxing that has made him who he is today as he is regarded as one of the famous sports personalities in Ghana.

After losing his IBF world lightweight belt to Teofimo Lopez in December 2019 at the Madison Square Garden in New York, he will be returning to that same venue again on December 11, 2021.

The Ghanaian will be taking on three-division champion, Visilily Lomachenko from Ukraine.

A win for the Ghanaian will propel him for another world title shot.

Madison Square Garden has hosted legendary fights and for a Ghanaian to fight there twice means a lot.

It is an opportunity for Commey to prove to the world why he is an A-class fighter.

It was a rough start for Commey but now looking at what he has achieved so far he can beat his chest and say he has done enough.

A true hero from Bukom!

Source: Yen.com.gh