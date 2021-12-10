Richard Commey and Vasiliy Lomachenko have made their weight for Saturday's clash

Commey weighted 134.2Ibs as against Lomachenko's 134.4Ibs

The fight will come off at the Madison Square Garden in New York

Ghana's Richard Commey is ready to make himself and his country proud on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The former IBF world lightweight champion will take on three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko from Ukraine.

Ahead of their epic clash at the Madison Square Garden, the two pugilists held their mandatory weigh-in on Friday, December 10, 2011, at the Stewart Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

Richard Commey and Vasiliy Lomachenko make weight for Saturday's clash (Video, Photos credit: Instagram/Top Rank)

It was the James-Town native who stepped on the scales first and he came in at 134.2Ibs.

Lomachenko, who is the favourite was a little heavier than Commey as he tipped the scales at 134.4Ibs.

At stake for the clash between Commey and Lomachenko is the WBO international lightweight belt.

The winner will get a crack at the WBO world lightweight strap held by Australia's George Kambosos.

The official time for the fight between the Ghanaian and the Ukrainian is 2am (Saturday, Ghana time).

Lomachenko-Commey: Pre-fight utterances

Commey, ranked No. 5 by The Ring at 135 pounds, has said he was pleased to be back in a big fight after losing his title to Lopez few years back.

“If you want to be the best you have to face the best and Lomachenko is certainly one of the best,” Commey told The Ring.

“It will be an honor sharing the ring with him, but as soon as the first bell goes it will be him standing in the way of my dream to become a world champion again", he added.

The 34-year-old Ghanaian further noted that the Lomachenko fight was the stepping stop he needed to a shot at a world title bout.

“It’s like fighting for a world title without the belts. We are both highly rated in most of the sanctioning bodies and we are headlining at the MSG.”

The 33 years old Ukranian, speaking ahead of the fight said unlike many of the predictions made, he would not write-off Richard Commey as the under-dog:

“It is always special when I fight at Madison Square Garden, where so many great moments in my career have taken place."

