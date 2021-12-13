Richard Commey has apologized to Ghanaians after his defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko on Sunday

The Ghanaian boxer lost to Lomachenko via a unanimous decision

Commey believes he will be back stronger despite suffering his fourth career defeat

Ghanaian boxer Richard Oblitey Commey has apologized to Ghanaians and promised to be back stronger after his defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Commey lost to the Ukrainian fight via a unanimous decision after 12 rounds at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

In a video posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Commey almost broke down in tears as he felt he could have done better.

"I fight for my country. I fight for my people. I let them down but I believe I’m going to come back stronger," he said in the post match interview.

Lomachenko dropped Commey in the seventh round and nearly knocked him out. Two judges scored 119-108 in favour of Lomachenko and the other gave him 117-110.

Richard Commey's chance for a title fight has now be extended as Lomachenko gets to opportunity to fight George Kambosos, who holds the belts in the lightweight division.

Richard Commey's story from Bukom to Madison Square Garden

Many have better education but others never had but they still went through fire to achieve their childhood dreams.

Well, one community that has been on the world map is Bukom, a fishing community noted for producing world-class boxers.

Per boxing history, Bukom is the only city or town to have produced more world champions. As it stands now, Ghana can boast of nine world champions - they are D.K Poison, Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Quartey, the late Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey, Isaac Dogboe, and Richard Commey.

Commey is the last boxer to win a world title for Ghana after he defeated Isa Chaniev in February 2019.

Commey is a journeyman as he has fought in countries like England, Germany, Denmark, and South Africa.

He is now based in Bronx, New York, in the United States of America and he is one of the top lightweight boxers in the world.

