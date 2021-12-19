Jake Paul stopped Tyron Woodley with a stunning one-punch knockout in the sixth round of their rematch

This was the second time in four months both fighters met after former UFC champion Woodley replaced Tommy Fury at two weeks' notice

Paul has now extended his unbeaten professional boxing record to 5-0 following the victory against Woodley

Jake Paul just like his elder brother Logan Paul is making waves in boxing after securing a devastating knockout win against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul landed a stunning one-punch knockout to drop Woodley to the canvas and end their rematch inside six rounds on Saturday night, December 18, in Florida, Sky Sports and Sport Bible report.

Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Jake Paul was initially slated to fight former Love Island star Tommy Fury but the Briton pulled out of the bout after picking up a bacteria chest infection, leaving Woodley to step up on short notice to replace him.

Woodley lost the first bout against Jake Paul back in August after a split decision but was dropped in the 6th round this time around.

Despite blood dripping down his face after an accidental headbutt by Woodley in the 3rd round, Paul responded well by not allowing Woodley to build any momentum.

Then suddenly in the sixth round, Paul launched a right hand which landed right on Woodley's jaw, dropping him to the canvas.

The referee immediately stopped the clash, with Paul extending his unbeaten professional boxing record to 5-0.

It was a sensational knockout that the Youtuber-turned-boxer celebrated by leaping onto the ropes.

Source: Yen