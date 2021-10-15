Andre Ayew has thanked fans of the Black Stars for their support during the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana beat Zimbabwe home and away to keep the pressure on South Africa

The Black Stars captain returns to Qatar to continue his football with Al Sadd

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew, has thanked fans of the national team for their overwhelming support during the World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Ghana defeated the Warriors of Zimbabwe home and away to keep the pressure on Group G leaders South Africa.

Captain Andre Ayew took Twitter to react to the victory, expressing joy and urging Ghanaians to keep faith in the team.

"Two over two. still in the race .. we will keep going ! Thanks for your support and prayers," he wrote on Twitter.

Four thousand fans were allowed to watch the Ghana and Zimbabwe game in Cape Coast.

Andre Ayew scored the third goal in the 3-1 win at Cape Coast but started from the bench in the 1-0 win in Harare.

The 31-year-old is hoping to lead the country to Qatar in 2022 for the World Cup.

Ghana missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia, despite making three straight appearances from 2006 to 2014.

The West African giants will travel to Addis Ababa to play Ethiopia before hosts the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Ghana.

The winner of Group G will then progress to the play-offs with a place in Qatar 2022 at stake.

Andre Ayew plays in Qatar for Al Sadd, where he has been in prolific form for the club, netting four goals in five matches.

His goal against Zimbabwe makes it five goals in seven matches this season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has lauded the Black Stars team for their incredible show of discipline during the World Cup qualifiers.

The head of Ghana's football was fascinated by the unity of purpose in camp as the West African powerhouse chased one of the tickets to next year's World Cup.

In an interview with Tv3, Kurt Okraku believes the Black Stars players and the technical team are poised to return to the global stage.

