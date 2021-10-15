Kotoko playmaker Fabio Gama says he is the best player in the Ghana Premier League

The Brazilian has been in fine form since joining the Porcupine Warriors

Gama also praised other players he thinks are good including Ibrahim Salifu of Hearts

Kumasi Asante Kotoko playmaker, Fabio Gama Dos Santos, says he is the best player in the Ghana Premier League after just a season in the country.

The Brazilian midfielder enjoyed a stellar first season in the topflight despite a slow start to his career in the Premier League.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Gama told Gary Al Smith, he is not just top five but the number one in the league.

Fabio Gama insists he is the best player in the Ghana Premier League.

Source: Twitter

Gary Al Smith asked the Brazilian if he thinks he is one of the best players in the league, he replied, "Yes," emphatically.

And then the Joy FM journalist asked if he is top five, and the Brazilian said, "No I'm number one."

Although Fabio Gama sees himself the most talented in the league, he also adds players like Ibrahim Salifu of Hearts of Oak, Augustine Boakye formerly of WAFA and Gladson Awako are some of the fine players he has encountered.

“We have many good players in Ghana. In my mind, I am always at the top but we have good players,” he said.

“Boakye from WAFA, we have Salifu Ibrahim, very good. We have the number 10 from Great Olympics [Awako], Ganyiu and Mudasiru of Kotoko. We have many, many good players. It is impossible to choose 3 or 5 or 10 options because you have more than that.”

Fabio Gama and Asante Kotoko failed to win the Ghana Premier League and failed to defend the FA Cup after losing to Berekum Chelsea in the quarter finals.

