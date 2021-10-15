Ghanaian teen Solomon Mensah Bonnah has signed his first professional contract with RB Liepzig

The 18-year-old Dutch-born signed a two year deal with the Bundesliga side

The versatile defender is expected to make his senior debut this season

Dutch-born Ghanaian, Solomon Mensah Bonnah, has signed his first professional contract with German club RB Liepzig.

The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a two year deal after impressing at the youth sides of the Bundesliga runners up.

The club posted on their official website to confirm the teen sensation's first professional contract.

Ghanaian youngster Solomon Bonnah signs first professional contract with RB Liepzig. SOURCE: Twitter/ @RBLeipzig

Source: Twitter

"Professional contract signed! RB Leipzig have agreed a deal to keep 18-year-old Dutchman Solomon Bonnah at the club through until 2023," wrote the club.

"Bonnah joined the youth setup at Cottaweg from Ajax in summer 2019 and has become an integral part of the defence.

Since arriving at the club, he has featured in 14 Bundesliga games for the U17s and eleven U19 Bundesliga matches. 21 of those 28 appearances in total have seen him play the full 90 minutes. The versatile defender, who can also play at full-back, has scored three goals and provided one assist.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, the defender moved to Germany in the summer of 2019 after leaving Dutch giants Ajax.

Bonnah is hoping to breaking into the first team of the German club and the new deal is expected to help him move through the ranks.

He is expect to replace Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, who left for Bayern Munich and Liverpool respectively.

The teenager joins another Dutch-born Ghanaian, Brian Brobbey, who joined from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

