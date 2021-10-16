FIFA has celebrated Ghana's 12th anniversary of winning the U-20 World Cup

The Black Satellites defeated Brazil on penalties in 2009 to win the World Cup

The team led by Andre Ayew remains the only side from Africa to win the tournament at that age level

World football governing body, FIFA, has celebrated West African giants Ghana on the 12th anniversary of winning the U-20 World Cup.

The Black Satellites defeated Brazil on penalties on October 16, 2009, to become the first team from Africa to win the tournament at the U-20 level.

In photos shared on Twitter by FIFA, the Black Satellites were recognized for showing immense character after playing most of the game with a man down.

FIFA celebrates 12th anniversary of Ghana's U-20 World Cup triumph. SOURCE: Twitter/ @FIFAcom

Source: Twitter

"Ganso, Giuliano, Douglas Costa & Co were favourites to win Brazil a 5th U20 World Cup crown On This Day in 2009. Despite playing much of the game at a numerical disadvantage, however, Andre Ayew, Dominic Adiyiah & team-mates won on penalties to crown Ghana for the 1st time," wrote FIFA.

The Black Satellites showed grit and strong mentality to hold favourites Brazil for 120 minutes despite an early red card.

Defender Daniel Addo was sent off in the 34th minute, leaving the Black Satellites to play over sixty minutes with ten men.

Ghana came close in the game when Emmanuel Agyemang Badu saw his long range strike hit the post.

After 90 minutes of football without a goal, the game was forced to extra time, where the Brazilians with the likes of Alex Texeira and Alan Kardec created chances but Ghana stood tough.

Coach Sellas Tetteh made some great changes which kept the Black Satellites in the game for 120 minutes.

And during the penalties shootouts, the Brazilians had the early advantage after Jonathan Mensah and Bright Addae have missed their kicks, but back-to-back misses from the South Americans gave Ghana the opportunity.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu scored the winning penalty to crown Ghana as champions in Egypt.

