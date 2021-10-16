Fans have been singing praise of Ghana defender Daniel Amartey

The Leicester City star impressed as the Foxes defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United

Daniel Amartey played the entire duration

Ghana's Daniel Amartey is the man of the moment after his outstanding display for Leicester City in their big win against Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United.

The Black Stars center-back returned to England in top form and started as the Foxes humbled big spenders Manchester United 4-2 at the King Power started.

Amartey lasted the entire duration, but the highlight of the game was how he held his own against the great Ronaldo.

He pocketed Ronaldo - Fans react to Ghana Daniel Amartey's performance against Man United. SOURCE: Twitter/ @LCFC

Source: Twitter

His performance has earned him praises on Social Media, with many claiming he pocketed the Manchester United super star.

"Daniel Amartey just pocketed Cristiano Ronaldo and i’m supposed to believe he’s the goat," wrote Lennon Veassey.

"Daniel Amartey pocketed your GOAT but you ain’t ready for this convo," added Musah Tauphick.

"I just saw Daniel Amartey pocket Cristiano Ronaldo for 95mins. What a time to be alive." wrote Harry.

"FULL TIME : Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United. Manchester United were on a run of 29 away games unbeaten till they met Daniel Amartey, then this happened," Focus Sports wrote.

"You know it’s a strange old world when Daniel amartey pockets Christiano ronaldo," wrote Luke with the user name King Powers.

"Never thought there would be a day where I could pay for chips with my phone, a 90 year old actor went into space and (potentially) the greatest footballer of all time was marked out of the game by Daniel Amartey!," wrote Adam Longley.

Manchester United started the game brightly and took the lead when Mason Greenwood smashed home for the visitors but Youri Tielemans leveled for the Foxes before the break.

Turkey defender Caglar Soyucur gave Leicester the lead but the returning Marcus Rashford equalized immediately but it last on 60 seconds as Jamie Vardy gave the hosts the lead.

Zambian forward Patson Dhaka put the icing on the cake with an injury time goal.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, it was another good day in the office for Ghanaian center-back, Mohammed Salisu, in the English Premier League, as he helped Southampton to a clean sheet and victory against Leeds United.

Salisu, who joined the Premier League side in the summer of 2020, led in several aspects of the statistics in today's game, and like many other games this season.

Despite his incredible numbers, the Southampton guardsman is yet to honour an invite from the senior national team of Ghana, leaving many wondering over his reluctance.

